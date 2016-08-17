Tuition: Clive Carroll – ‘The Rude Reel’
Download the full tab of Clive Carroll's tuition piece from issue 125 ...
Wes Schultz, The Lumineers
Difficult second album syndrome? Not so for Wes Schultz and the Lumineers ...
Read More
Fri, May 6, 2016
Zakk Wylde: The Wylde One
Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde, sometime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and living legend, returns with ...
Read More
Thu, April 14, 2016
Rockschool teams up with Takamine
Rockschool, the world’s leading contemporary music exam board, has partnered with Takamine for a scholars ...
Read More
Wed, August 17, 2016
Steve ‘N’ Seagulls return to the UK
Acoustic favourites Steve 'n' Seagulls are coming back to our shores for a five-date tour in November ...
Read More
Thu, April 14, 2016
Gear review: Cole Clark Fat Lady 2 Sustainable
An Australian guitar made from 100 per cent sustainable woods certainly grabs the attention, but we all k ...
Read More
Fri, May 20, 2016
Gear review: Washburn HD10S & WLO20S
Washburn released a batch of new acoustics at this year’s NAMM show. Sam Wise take a first look at two fr ...
Read More
Wed, April 27, 2016
Festival review: Barn on the Farm
Barn on the Farm 2016 really was a celebration of all that we love about festivals ...
Read More
Tue, August 2, 2016
Exclusive: Steve Young ‘Home For The Summer’
Steve Young has just released 'Home For the Summer', the perfect song for those lazy beer garden afterno ...
Read More
Fri, July 22, 2016
Tuition: Clive Carroll – ‘The Rude Reel’
Download the full tab of Clive Carroll's tuition piece from issue 125 ...
Tuition: Clive Carroll – ‘The Rude Reel’
Download the full tab of Clive Carroll's tuition piece from issue 125 ...